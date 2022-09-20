U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $822,780 in federal funding for AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America programs in Maryland which aim to alleviate poverty through partnerships with local organizations.

AmeriCorps VISTA members work with local nonprofits and groups to hone their leadership skills while working on community issues, including housing and food insecurity, climate change, access to education and more. This investment will support up to 42 AmeriCorps VISTA members per year in Maryland.

The fiscal 2022 AmeriCorps VISTA Quarter 3 Maryland Awards are:

● $724,830 to the Campus Compact Mid-Atlantic VISTA project based in Frederick, a nonprofit membership association of public, private, 2- and 4-year colleges and universities that encourages student participation in community service and public service.

● $58,770 to Enterprise Community Partners, in Columbia, a national nonprofit that addresses housing shortages in communities through tactical investments and community development.

● $39,180 to Career Catchers 2.0 based in Silver Spring, an organization that provides personalized career coaching and mentorship to individuals in low-income areas.

In addition to the awards announced today, AmeriCorps will also provide $272,790 each year in education scholarships for the AmeriCorps VISTA members supported by this award to help pay for college, vocational training or pay back existing student loans.

