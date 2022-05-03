AACC Business Pitch winners announced

What do a Dungeons and Dragons game piece, pop-up Annapolis beer garden and customized jump rope have in common? They’re all business ideas now thousands of dollars closer to fruition, thanks to the Anne Arundel Community College Business Pitch Competition.

Eight businesses recently vied for the prize money in AACC’s version of the ABC-TV’s Shark Tank. In the event, credit and noncredit students who have successfully completed an AACC course in the last year compete for money to support their business ventures.

Students submitted comprehensive business plans and finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges who evaluated and determined awards. The winners are:

The $500 fan favorite award went to unMuted Biergarten’s Andrew Parr, with 32 percent of the audience vote. Those interested in 2023 competition with the AACC Entrepreneurial Institute will need to be enrolled in an AACC class between July 1 and April 1. For guidelines, visit www.aacc.edu/about/schools-of-study/business-and-law/entrepreneurial-studies-institute/business-pitch-competition.

