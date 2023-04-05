The Anne Arundel County Public Library has made an addition to its Library of Things catalog: family passes to visit the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are now available for checkout with a library card.

The museum is a waterfront educational facility, an exhibition gallery and an assembly hall that is in daily use for classes, history and heritage programs, lectures, concerts and meetings. Each of the 16 Anne Arundel County Public Library branches will receive two passes.

The passes are good for the general admission of up to four people during regular museum hours. They may be checked out for seven days and can be picked up and/or returned at any AAPLC location.

Passes are also available for Historic London Town & Gardens, the Museum of Historic Annapolis, the William Paca House & Garden and the Hammond-Harwood House Museum at each AACPL branch and as part of the Library of Things program.

