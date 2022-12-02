Eligible Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who participate in the dual enrollment Early College Access Program at Anne Arundel Community College will no longer be charged tuition and fees. The move supports recent changes in Maryland law via the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation, which expands opportunities for public school students to pursue college-level coursework.

In the 2022-2023 school year, the plan calls for AACPS to pay for tuition and fees for AACPS-approved Career and Technology Education pathway, dual enrollment and AACPS signature program courses. These courses lead to an approved Maryland State Department of Education industry certification and/or are aligned with an associate degree through AACC for all 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students.

The change takes effect immediately for all eligible students enrolled in credit classes for the 2022-2023 school year. Students are still responsible for payment of textbooks and related course materials; homeschool students are not eligible, according to the law.

“By providing free courses to current AACPS high school students, we move closer to fulfilling our vision to transform the lives of county residents by creating more college and career opportunities for them and their families.” said Dawn Lindsay, president of Anne Arundel Community College. “Students have the ability to take courses in person, online and on site at some high schools ― now free of charge.

“This change provides even greater equity and inclusion, core values of AACC and integral to our mission and strategic plan, to support student success,” said Lindsey. “I look forward to enhancing my collaboration with the new superintendent, Mark Bedell, as we offer this exciting opportunity to AACPS students.”

