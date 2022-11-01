Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. Interim CEO Jill Seamon announced that the organization has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Community Legacy Program to implement a set of initiatives outlined in a recent comprehensive market analysis and planning study of the Glen Burnie Town Center.

Specifically, AAEDC will use the funds to implement three initiatives: the installation of new signage and wayfinding throughout the Town Center; improvements to the B&A trail trailhead; and the installation of public art.

“Thank you to DHCD for funding this well-deserving project,” said Seamon. “We’ve always known that the physical appearance and public accessibility of a business is essential to its economic success. We’re confident that improving both elements of the Glen Burnie Town Center will not only benefit its businesses but also strengthen the surrounding community.”



