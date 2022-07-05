In May 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau released its annual County Business Patterns zip code-level by industry economic data. This data series covers most North American Industry Classification System industries (with employees), excluding only agriculture (crop and animal production), rail transportation, Postal Service, sole proprietorships, public administration, and most establishments reporting government employees.

For this report, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. presented the Census Bureau’s establishment numbers by the number of employees and by NAICS industry sectors for Anne Arundel County as a whole.

The report revealed that most businesses with employees are small businesses: There are 11,882 establishments with fewer than 20 employees, accounting for 82 percent of the total employer establishments in the county. Overall, 95.8 percent of all businesses in Anne Arundel County are small businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

The top three sectors by number of employer establishments in Anne Arundel County are professional, scientific, and technical services; retail trade; and construction; the top three sectors by employment are professional, scientific and technical services; retail trade; and accommodation and food services.

To view the report, visit www.aaedc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Anne-Arundel-County-Business-Patterns-2020-1.pdf.