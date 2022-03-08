ABC Technologies completes acquisition of dlhBOWLES

ABC Technologies has completed its acquisition of Columbia-based dlhBOWLES that was previously announced in January 2022. With the completion of the transaction, some key leadership changes are also being announced.

Daniel Konrad, previously vice president of engineering, will now lead the organization as president of dlhBOWLES. In addition, John Saxon, who has been CEO of dlhBOWLES and DLH Industries, respectively, for more than 18 years, will serve in a consulting role for the business.

Konrad has 24 years of Automotive Supplier experience, with nearly 20 years at Robert Bosch. There he served in a variety of positions in the Europe, US, and Mexico, most recently as windshield wiper business unit leader. He has been part of the dlhBOWLES leadership team since 2017 where he led the Engineering organization in product expansion initiatives such as Battery Electric Thermal Management components.