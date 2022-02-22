AbsoluteCare moving to Columbia Town Center

AbsoluteCare, an integrated health care provider that operates throughout the country, including two health care centers in Maryland, is relocating its current location on Park Avenue in Baltimore City to a 12,712-square-foot space overlooking the Lakefront in Columbia Town Center.

The space at 10175 Little Patuxent Parkway (also known as Little Patuxent Square), is a nine-story, 165,000-square-feet Class A office building owned by LPP Investors. It is scheduled to open next month.

Founded in Atlanta in 2000, AbsoluteCare provides a health care model that focuses on the delivery of services to the most vulnerable and chronically ill populations. The provider takes a holistic and wrap-around approach to each member, with an emphasis on understanding and solving the underlying challenges faced by each individual.

These include behavioral health issues, substance abuse and the socio-economic conditions – known as social determinants of health – that affect their overall health. AbsoluteCare currently operates in Atlanta, New Orleans, Philadelphia and the Greenbelt section of Prince George’s County.

A rapidly expanding organization, the company will announce the opening of a new location this summer, with additional expansions planned for 2022 and 2023. The company relocated its headquarters from Atlanta to Baltimore in 2013.