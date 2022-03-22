Accounting Today: SC&H 9th fastest-growing firm in U.S.

Sparks-based SC&H Group, a management consulting, audit and tax firm that operates an office in Ellicott City, was named the ninth fastest-growing firm in the country by Accounting Today. It is the only Maryland-based firm to make the industry publication’s annual top 20 ranking.

According to Accounting Today, in 2020, a surprising proportion of its Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders reported double-digit revenue increases – and in 2021, that number skyrocketed.

Last year 20 firms posted growth rates above 15 percent; for this year’s report, 76 firms topped that mark, and 41 of those firms reported growth above 20 percent.