An economic think tank has given Maryland in the top third of states in its measure for prosperity.

Maryland again ranks 16th in overall prosperity in the United States, according to the American Dream Prosperity Index, which was released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream, in partnership with Legatum Institute. The ranking is unchanged from 2021.

The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as it faces the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.

Prosperity is a multidimensional concept which the ADPI seeks to measure, explore, and understand. The framework of the Index captures prosperity through three equally-weighted domains which are the essential foundations of prosperity — Inclusive Societies, Open Economies and Empowered People.

These domains are made up of 11 pillars of prosperity, built upon 49 actionable policy areas and are underpinned by more than 200 reliable indicators.

The state’s strengths include ranking fifth in living conditions, sixth in infrastructure, ninth in governance and 16th in education, health and natural environment. According to the Index, Maryland could focus on improving its economic quality (ranked 41st), personal freedom (ranked 33rd), social capital (ranked 30th) and safety and security (ranked 27th). Since 2012, the state has improved the most in the health pillar.

The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream is part of the Milken Institute, founded by Michael Milken.

