Global content company A+E Networks, has launched its first student apprenticeship program in partnership with Bowie State University. The program will provide students with real world work experience in content creation while lending new perspectives to the creative process at A+E.

The A+E Networks Apprenticeship Program matches eligible Bowie State students with experienced A+E staffers through a remote work experience in graphic design, marketing, digital content distribution, social media creative and digital media production within various departments at A+E. Students will also have the opportunity to learn from executives in the media industry through mentorship, special presentations and hands-on sessions to build professional skills while matriculating in their regular class schedule.

The inaugural program will start in fall 2022 and run through the spring 2023 semester.