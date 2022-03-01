Air Canada resumes BWI service, expands network

Air Canada announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier’s recovery from COVID-19 accelerates. The move includes the resumption of service between BWI Marshall and Toronto on May 15; the airline’s service between BWI Marshall and Montreal will restart on June 1, 2022.

Due to the global pandemic, Air Canada temporarily suspended service to many international destinations starting in March 2020.

All told, with the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.