Hanover-based Allegis Global Solutions was acknowledged for the 12th consecutive year on HRO Today’s 2022 RPO Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, which recognize top recruitment process outsourcing providers based on feedback from buyers.

Allegis placed fourth on the Overall Enterprise RPO Leaders list. The ranking is based on an analysis of three subcategories ― breadth of service, size of deals and quality of service.

Allegis’ recruitment process outsourcing offering considers the entire talent supply, addresses the differences in hiring needs and recruiting channels for each skill, role and location; and ties talent investment to strategic enterprise goals, from improving data and visibility into the workforce to achieving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals.



