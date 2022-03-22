Ambu among Fast Company’s most innovative companies

Ambu, which manufactures single-use endoscopy and has a North American base in Columbia, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture. These companies – including Microsoft, SpaceX, and GlaxoSmithKline – are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, organizations are recognized across 52 categories. Ambu was ranked seventh on the Medical Devices list, along with other companies that are improving care and saving lives.

Last year, more than 1.5 million patients were treated with an Ambu single-use endoscope, a reach greater than all other single-use endoscopy competitors combined and a 41 percent increase by volume from the previous year.