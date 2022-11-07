Columbia-based maker of single-use medical devices Ambu USA has opened a new manufacturing plant in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. At 323,000 square feet, the factory is Ambu’s largest plant and will allow the company to prepare for future production needs.

Securing a growing manufacturing capacity is imperative following a period of instability in the global supply chain and the new factory is a strategic step to become closer to the North American market. In addition, the new plant holds an additional 215,000 square feet for future expansion.

The new facility was built in less than two years. The foundation stone was laid in March 2021, and the first products, which are SPUR resuscitators, have been shipped to the U.S. At the plant, Ambu will produce single-use endoscopes within the four major endoscopy segments — pulmonology, urology, ENT and GI — as well as parts of its anesthesia portfolio.

Ambu anticipates the creation of up to 3,000 new jobs in the coming years. The company also owns and operates manufacturing facilities in China, Malaysia and the U.S., with totaling a production space of nearly 1.1 million square feet across continents.

Jens Kemp, voice president of marketing at Abu USA, told The Business Monthly that the company has grown it employee base in Columbia significantly in the past 5 years and, as it continues to grow, the company expects to continue to add employees in Columbia.

