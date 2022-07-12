AMS and JLL have officially handed the 250-page Market & Feasibility Study to the board of directors of the Maryland Cultural & Conference Center. The study has provided an analysis of the market and introduced a sustainable business model built on cultural experiences and a variety of conference offerings.

The study has been summarized as follows:

I. A new sustainable model built on both arts and conferencing

● Five different use types, driving more than 225 uses annually

● 50/50 Conference & Performance

● Drawing more than 170,000 patrons annually

II. Community partnerships are key to success

III. A five-year timeline to the grand opening is a reasonable target

Next, MC3 will begin a contract with a major fundraising consulting firm that will help the organization further understand the potential philanthropic support for the building, endowing and operating of the new center; it will be followed in August with a completed Economic Impact Study.