Annapolis Soccer Group has announced that Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be the Home Stadium for the new Annapolis soccer team for the inaugural season in 2023.

ASG is led by former MLS General Manager Michael “Hitch” Hitchcock and two former MLS players from the Annapolis area, Alex Yi and Kyle Beckerman. Additional local owners to be announced later this month.

The team will use a downsized capacity on the west side of the stadium that includes luxury suites and VIP Hospitality areas. The team will provide affordable, quality sports entertainment for the area starting in 2023 that includes inexpensive tickets, fun game day promotions for youth and adults, interactive games at a pre-game Fanzone, tailgating and beer sales at all home games.

ASG announced Puma as its official apparel partner through a multi-year sponsorship. Later this month, the team nickname will be announced as selected by more than 1,200 area soccer fans.