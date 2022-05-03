Annapolis’s Hillman Garage closed, set for demo; shuttle begins

The City of Annapolis is unveiling an enhanced free downtown shuttle service as the 14-month rebuild of the Hillman Garage begins. The free service, with upgraded buses, new design, increased frequency and new signage indicate each stop, and will connect visitors and residents to parking garages and surface lots along West Street, Calvert Street, Church Circle and Main Street.

Operating seven days a week, the free shuttle will be in service from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The enhanced free shuttle will be in service beginning April 25.

During peak weekday hours of 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. the service will operate with increased frequency (10 minutes or less).

As part of the enhanced free shuttle service, new signs will be erected to clearly mark shuttle stops, including:

Park Place Garage

Knighton Garage

West Street at Lafayette Street

West Street at Calvert Street (westbound only)

Church Circle/Circuit Court

City Hall

Main Street at Gorman Street

The signs will also include a QR code so riders can check out where shuttles are located in real time. The city will also launch an open-air electric trolley to make a close-in loop between Calvert Street, State Circle, Maryland Avenue, Market Space, Main Street and West Street, accessible from Gotts Garage (25 Calvert Street), Whitmore Garage (37 Clay Street) and Calvert Garage (19 St. Johns Street).

The 10-Minute Trolley can be flagged down at any point along the route. In late May, on-demand service will begin from mobility partner VIA to and from fixed locations using their proprietary smartphone app.

In addition to the free downtown shuttle, electric trolley and on-demand Via option, there are also 1,000 additional public parking spaces at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Annapolis Transit operates the State Shuttle between the stadium and Maryland State House. The fare for a one-way trip on the State Shuttle is $2.

Other downtown parking options will continue to include Dock Street, on-street metered locations (using ParkMobile) and close-in surface lots including Basil, Donner, South Street and Larkin.