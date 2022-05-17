Dan Nees (Source: Anne Arundel County Government)

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis announced the selection of Dan Nees as interim executive director of the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. As interim director, Nees will lead efforts to launch, establish, and position the authority for long-term success.

Nees has more than 20 years of experience assisting communities and organizations throughout the mid-Atlantic and nationally in their efforts to finance and implement environmental and sustainable development initiatives. Nees currently serves as director, policy and finance at Throwe Environmental and as a senior fellow with the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland.

Nees’s work as interim director will be conducted in partnership with the climate resilience policy and finance experts at Throwe Environmental. Led by Joanne Throwe, former deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and director of the University of Maryland Environmental Finance Center, Throwe Environmental has created sustainable financing institutions throughout the mid-Atlantic and in Maryland.

Nees and his team will build the institutional foundation of the Authority, establishing governance, administrative and leadership structures.