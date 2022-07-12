Three Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory initiatives were honored in Fast Company magazine’s 2022 World Changing Ideas awards.

APL’s Basestack software, PFAS elimination methodology and subset seekers partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine earned honorable mentions in the pandemic response, water and health categories, respectively.

A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries across categories such as transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health and social justice.