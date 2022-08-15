The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, has received a 2022 Handshake Early Talent Award, an honor that recognizes the laboratory for best-in-class talent engagement.

Handshake, an online job search platform for college students, connects up-and-coming talent with more than 650,000 employers, from Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Nike and Target, to thousands of public school districts, health care systems, nonprofits, etc.

Each year, the platform presents its Early Talent Awards to the top employers who rely on Handshake to power their college recruiting, a feature that Joe Ames, who leads college recruiting in APL’s Talent Services Department, said is significant because it “means the award is based on platform activity rather than on nominations.”

The Handshake team said students commented that they loved APL because of its mentoring programs, its collaborative environment and its mission-driven work.

Handshake’s community includes 21 million students and early-career alumni from 1,400 educational institutions around the world, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps and more than 290 minority-serving institutions.