Photo credit Wpadington.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has opened the application process for mobile and Class B facility sports wagering licenses. All businesses and individuals who wish to pursue licenses have 45 days to submit their applications. The applications and additional information on the application process are available at swarc.org/applications.

In July, SWARC published drafts of its applications and the regulations to govern the application process, but was not able to accept applications until the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review approved the regulations. That approval came on Sept. 2. SWARC is authorized to conduct a competitive process to award up to 60 mobile licenses and up to 30 Class B facility licenses.

AELR’s vote on Sept. 2 came after SWARC met earlier that day and approved an addendum to the applications that will require each applicant that is awarded a competitive license to submit a diversity plan to SWARC within 30 days after their license award. SWARC has established a 45-day window for businesses and individuals to submit their applications and non-refundable application fees. The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.

Applicants must also submit all materials required for their background investigations into Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s eLicensing system within 30 days of submitting their applications to SWARC. After the application window closes on Oct. 21, SWARC may need up to 45 days to review the applications while Maryland Lottery and Gaming completes background investigations to determine whether applicants are qualified for licenses.

