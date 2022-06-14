Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Annapolis Arts District and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County announced the selection of Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown, Jr., and Cindy Fletcher-Holden, both of Annapolis, to create a mural on an exterior wall of the Arundel Center, located at 44 Calvert Street.

The two muralists will collaborate on the project, with work set to begin in the coming weeks. Brown is a multi-disciplinary artist specializing in mural paintings, graphic design, brand consulting, entrepreneurial skills and local outreach through art. Fletcher-Holden is a MICA-trained muralist who has created murals in Dover, Del.; McLean Va.; Baltimore and Linthicum.