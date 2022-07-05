The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities has launched its Assistive Technology Loan Program. The program will offer a range of equipment that will be available for loan or demonstrations at no cost. Program participants will have the ability to test equipment to help them identify what products best meet their needs.

Assistive technology is any item, piece of equipment, software program or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities. It allows individuals with disabilities to carry out activities of daily living (bathing, dressing, eating, etc.), participate in the workforce, communicate, learn and enjoy recreational activities.

Staff will assist individuals with the identification of equipment available, provide instruction on how to use the equipment, lend the equipment to the individual, and connect the individual with programs that can help the individual purchase equipment after the loan period is over.