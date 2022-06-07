The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s fund for Anne Arundel recently awarded $182,315 to seven local nonprofits. In just three years, CFAAC has distributed 18 grants to 15 unique nonprofits totaling $536,565 through the Fund for Anne Arundel.

This year, grants made through the FFAA were directed to nonprofits that prioritize the physical, mental, and behavioral health of children and families. The funding focus was decided by the FFAA Committee, which includes community leaders and the CFAAC Board and Staff, to align with the needs identified in CFAAC’s community needs assessment report, Poverty Amidst Plenty VI: On the Road to Progress for All.

Here is a description of each nonprofit and the programs funded through the FFAA:

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Anne Arundel County’s goal is for a compassionate adult fight for an abused and neglected child’s safety. CASA currently serves 79 percent of this population.

Seeds 4 Success wants to ensure social-emotional learning opportunities for healthier children and families. The funding from FFAA will support the S4S Program Manager (grades 6 to 12) implement a comprehensive integration of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) into its tutoring, mentoring, and family engagement programs.

Start the Adventure in Reading – Annapolis Inc. fills a need that school reading specialists and teachers do not have the time to address: one-on-one reading time with at-risk students.

Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake is funding its “Expanding Access for All Girls” program to support access to social/emotional/physical well-being opportunities for disadvantaged children and youth for girls in 3rd to 8th grades.