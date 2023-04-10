Jenny Jarkowski, Anne Arundel County Director of Planning and Zoning. (Source: Anne Arundel County)

The Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning has launched the community engagement period for region plans for North County (Region 1), Glen Burnie and Severn (Region 3) and the South Coast (Region 9), starting the second of three rounds of region plans developed through the County’s Plan2040 general development plan.

The engagement period provides opportunities for residents to develop a shared vision for the future of their communities. Key community engagement opportunities include a brief questionnaire and an online feedback map allowing stakeholders to provide input for the vision for their communities during the next 20 years.

This round of engagement encompasses Regions 1, 3 and 9:

● Region 1 is the County’s northernmost region and includes Brooklyn Park, Linthicum Heights, Curtis Bay, Ferndale, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Harmans and parts of Hanover.

● Region 3 encompasses Glen Burnie, Severn, and parts of Millersville.

● Region 9 includes communities in South County along the Chesapeake Bay. This region stretches from Edgewater to North Beach and is bound by Route 2 to the west. It includes the Mayo Peninsula, Galesville, West River, Shady Side, Churchton, Deale, Tracy’s Landing, North Beach, and parts of Edgewater and Friendship.

The Feedback Map, which is embedded on hub site for each region, contains the brief questionnaire and provides an interactive tool for the public to provide input into the plans. There is one unique feedback map for each region. Maps can be accessed from www.aacounty.org/regionplanhubs.

The deadline for comment on the feedback maps is June 30. To learn more about the region planning process visit www.aacounty.org/regionplans; to sign up for updates on the region planning process visit www.aacounty.org/regionplanhubs.

