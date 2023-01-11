The fiscal 2024 Anne Arundel County Executive Community Support Grant Program will award up to $50,000 in funding to eligible nonprofits, with the competitive grants typically ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

This year’s program invests $2 million in nonprofit organizations that offer services meeting one or more of County Executive Steuart Pittman administration’s priorities, which include providing services to underserved populations, addressing the health and well-being of communities, promoting equity and inclusion, and eliminating the opportunity gap in education.

“This year we are pleased to be providing funding for capacity building,” said Pittman. “Over the last three years, we have more than doubled our investment in the program and we will continue to do all we can to support our nonprofit community.”

The new capacity building grant category will support improving organizational efficiencies and sustainability; purchasing equipment to enhance current services, and providing seed funds for existing nonprofit organizations to pilot test new, innovative initiatives.

Grant applications are reviewed by an interagency team of county health and human service leaders. The award process and administration of the grants is managed by Arundel Community Development Services.

The application deadline is Feb. 21. A virtual training session will be held for potential applicants on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. To RSVP, email Laura Shaffer at [email protected]; for more information, and to apply visit www.aacounty.org/communitysupportgrants.

