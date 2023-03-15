The Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning is seeking public feedback through a questionnaire on draft strategies for Regions 2, 4, and 7 plans. The deadline to complete the questionnaires, which build on Plan2040, is April 3.

OPZ worked with Stakeholder Advisory Committees to prepare community development plans in West County (Region 2), Annapolis Neck (Region 7) and the Lake Shore-Pasadena-Broadneck Peninsula area (Region 4). Key planning areas to be addressed include transportation, affordable housing, environmental conservation, land use and healthy economy.

The Region Plans build on Plan2040: Anne Arundel County’s General Development Plan goals and policies for the county to grow smarter, greener, and more equitable, providing community-specific strategies that will inform the county’s future investments in capital improvement projects, review of private development plans and zoning change requests.

Strategies focus on planned land use, zoning, environmental protection, transportation improvements, public facilities, and community design. Plans for the aforementioned regions are the first of nine Region Plans the county will prepare following the adoption of Plan2040.

Comments will be evaluated by OPZ and the Stakeholder Committees for inclusion in a full draft of the Region Plan document that will be available in July for review and public comment, followed by review by the County’s Planning Advisory Board and the County Council. The public can access the Region Plan Hubs and fill out questionnaires by visiting www.aacounty.org/regionplanhubs.

