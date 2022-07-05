Anne Arundel County has selected The Michaels Organization to redevelop 13 acres of county-owned, underutilized industrial property located in Glen Burnie at 7409 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard. The project will include a mix of apartments, lofts and townhomes, as well as commercial space.

The selection of Michaels through the Request for Proposal process builds on the collaboration of Glen Burnie Revitalization Implementation Task Force, the passing of Bill 64-20 ― Glen Burnie Sustainable Community Overlay and the development of the Glen Burnie Town Center Revitalization Plan.

“This project is exactly what we meant when we promised to manage our county’s growth. It will improve water quality in an adjacent stream, and provide a mix of housing and commercial opportunities near a train station, a bike path and a town center,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We congratulate The Michaels Organization for a proposal that will improve the quality of people’s lives. We look forward to getting started.”