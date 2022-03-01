Arundel’s Land Use Navigator goes live

The Anne Arundel County Department of Inspections and Permits announced the launch and full implementation of the Land Use Navigator (LUN) online platform. The LUN is a significant upgrade that replaces the previous, outdated mainframe program. Customers can now apply for all permit types, renew and apply for licenses, schedule inspections, upload documents and pay fees 100 percent online at aacounty.org/LUN.

“The release of the new platform will be a game changer for our residents and businesses,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “It is the first step in a series of efforts to modernize land use operations that increases transparency and ensures a smoother, easier and less cumbersome inspection and permitting process.”

Plan submittals, reviews and revisions are also accepted online. Ultimately, LUN will facilitate a paperless permitting process. The LUN also improves the efficiency of inspection services. Licensing and permitting center services resume today and all inspectors have been issued iPads and are able to input inspection results, upload pictures and documents on site.

The website has been redesigned to correlate terminology and service information with LUN. For information on how to navigate the LUN, visit www.aacounty.org/departments/inspections-and-permits.