Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a series of promotions and staff changes in advance of his second term. Among other changes in senior staff, current Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson will serve as the county’s chief administrative officer and current Communications Director Jeff Amoros will serve as chief of staff.

Anderson has led the Office of Central Services since 2015, where she managed county facilities, fleet, procurement and other essential functions of county operations. She has been leading the implementation of the electric vehicle program for the 2,100-vehicle county fleet.

Amoros joined Pittman’s administration after serving in a variety of roles in Baltimore City government, including with the City Council, the Mayor’s Office and the Health Department.

Pittman also announced a number of other key senior staff promotions:

● Current Director of Government Relations Director Pete Baron will serve as chief strategy officer.

● Deputy Communications Director Renesha Alphonso will take over as the administration’s communications director.

● Community Engagement and Constituent Services Assistant Director Vincent Moulden will become the CECS director.

● CECS Director James Kitchin will serve as the director of research and special initiatives.

● Communications and Policy Specialist Jenny Proebstle will become deputy chief of staff.

