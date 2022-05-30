BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has welcomed its newest airline partner, Avelo Airlines, with roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall and New Haven, Conn.; the airline’s East Coast hub is at Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo recently announced that it would add further service this summer, adding flights between BWI Marshall and two additional markets – Orlando, Fla. (June 30) and Wilmington, N.C. (July 1).

Passenger traffic continues to rebound at BWI Marshall, reaching 18.8 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 68 percent compared to the previous year. Cargo shipments at BWI Marshall grew to more than 618 million pounds in 2021, a new annual record.