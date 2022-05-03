Avelo announces two nonstops from BWI

Avelo Airlines will begin serving two new routes from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport with nonstop service to Orlando and Wilmington, N.C. Introductory one-way fares from BWI Marshall to Wilmington International Airport and Orlando International Airport will start at $29.

“We are seeing growing demand for air service from BWI to Orlando and Wilmington, and Avelo’s unmatched convenience and affordability makes traveling to these great destinations easier than ever,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “We look forward to expanding our service from the National Capital region and know our Customers will enjoy using Avelo as a reliable and affordable choice for their next vacation, weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”

The Orlando route will operate five times per week and the Wilmington route will operate three times per week through Sept. 9.