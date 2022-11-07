Fulton-based DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, has announced Balance Theory as the winner of its Fifth Annual DataTribe Challenge. Balance Theory will advance in the investment process with DataTribe ― and possibility receive up to $2 million in seed capital.

Balance Theory provides a knowledge sharing and collaboration platform purpose-built for security which is known as the “GitHub of cybersecurity.” It lets organizations realize productivity gains and operationalize institutional knowledge by ensuring that security professionals have the right answer at their fingertips.

This is accomplished through domain-specific templates and dashboards, an architecture designed for highly-sensitive security environments, and extensive automation.

Balance Theory’s main selling point comes through the platform’s ability to enable highly-controlled collaboration and sharing with third-party micro-networks and between organizations. This unlocks the power of an interconnected cyber community sharing not just intelligence on cyber threats, but holistic approaches to cyber solutions.

Management at DataTribe feels that the community-wide collaboration vision of Balance Theory addresses a key gap that, if filled, has the potential to change the entire cybersecurity industry.

