Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Department of Housing and Community Development have announced next steps for Howard County’s historic Housing Opportunities Trust Fund.

Applicants are being sought to serve on the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund Advisory Committee, which will assist in oversight of the fund. The committee will meet up to six times a year, and applicants should have housing experience and a familiarity with financial statements and development budgets.

Ball provided $5 million in funding to launch the fund in his fiscal 2023 budget, which was approved by the County Council. The first of its kind in Howard County, the fund is intended to provide additional forms of rental and home rehabilitation assistance and support housing for populations in need. Homeownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers will be increased, existing affordable housing can be preserved, and rehabilitated and new units can be developed, in particular to serve residents with low incomes and disabilities.

Applications will be accepted for advisory board members until Nov. 4. For questions and/or more information, contact Kanise Lewis at 410-313-6316 or email at [email protected].

