County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland in the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the sixth wealthiest in the U.S.

“By any measure, Howard County is the premier destination in our nation to live, work, play and grow for all. What makes Howard County exceptional is its people: We are the best-educated workforce in the country; we innovate and we excel. People move here, raise families here and grow businesses here because of our remarkable quality of life, which is validated by every external ranking, such as the U.S. News & World Report list.

“Excellence doesn’t happen by accident. It takes work, and investment. Earlier this year, Howard County became one of only 49 out of 3,100 in the nation to receive an AAA rating from all three Wall Street credit rating agencies. The agencies applauded our stable financial operations and strong management, noting our comprehensive policies that have allowed us to weather several economic downturns. Despite recent challenges brought on by the pandemic and inflationary pressures, Howard County continues to experience economic growth and maintains a strong financial position with solid reserves.

“Still, we stay focused on addressing gaps in success for all and we know that not every family in Howard County experiences the economic certainty they want. Working together, we will continue to promote the best, most innovative health, education, economic development and wealth creation, public safety and environmental policies for the benefit of all in Howard County.”

U.S. News & World Report noted that Howard County ranked No. 18 in U.S. News’ 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, and places 15th among urban communities with high-performing economies.