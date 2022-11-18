The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County has renewed the Bowie Baysox lease at Prince George’s Stadium. The 10-year deal was approved by the Prince George’s County Planning Board and commences on Jan. 1, 2023 and runs through 2032.

The agreement will allow the Department to further develop the future of Prince George’s Stadium and enhance economic development opportunities in the county. Priorities include how to best utilize the space for the Baysox, high schools, showcases and more. Department programs at the stadium have included the Negro League Legends Game; Relax, Dine & Un-Wine With Us; Drive-In Movie Nights and others.

“We are honored to have a new decade-long lease with the M-NCPPC at Prince George’s Stadium and look forward to continuing to provide great baseball, affordable family entertainment and expanding partnerships with Prince George’s County and the surrounding communities,” said Greg Baroni, CEO and principal general partner of Attain Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Baysox. “As a Maryland resident of more than 35 years, I have deep roots in the region and am committed to expanding community engagement, focusing on outstanding customer service, driving innovation, investing in the professional development of our employees, and improving the game-day experience for our fans.”

The Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the Baysox have called Prince George’s Stadium home for 29 years.

