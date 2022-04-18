BigBear.ai acquires ProModel Corp.

BigBear.ai, of Columbia, has acquired ProModel Corp., a provider of simulation-based predictive analytics software for manufacturing, health care, shipbuilding and other industries.

The accretive acquisition furthers BigBear.ai’s commercial growth strategy with the addition of industry-leading modeling applications used by hundreds of global customers, including many Fortune 500 companies.

BigBear.ai makes artificial intelligence (AI) accessible and trustworthy for operational decision-making, providing expert, actionable guidance to federal and commercial customers faced with highly complex environments. In December of 2020, BigBear.ai acquired ProModel Government Services, expanding the company’s modeling and simulation capabilities for federal customers.

With the acquisition of Allentown, Pa.-based ProModel, BigBear.ai can now leverage these capabilities in the commercial sector to optimize decision making with improved insights into supply chains, market conditions, equipment maintenance, capacity planning, and process efficiency.

“ProModel’s solutions uncover new insights to improve quality and efficiency in manufacturing, distribution and many other industries, making them a great fit for our commercial strategy,” said BigBear.ai CEO Reggie Brothers.