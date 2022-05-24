Columbia-based BigBear.ai has appointed Tony Barrett as president of its cyber and engineering sector. In this role, Barrett will drive the growth of BigBear.ai’s federal market by developing and deploying technical expertise and innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and agile development to win new business.

Previously, Barrett was senior vice president of the integrated defense solutions business unit in the cyber and engineering sector for BigBear.ai, servicing the United States Air Force and Department of Homeland Security.