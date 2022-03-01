Bingo World approved for sports wagering

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) determined that Bingo World in northern Anne Arundel County has met the qualification requirements for a sports wagering license. In addition, Bingo World’s operator partner, RSI MD, a subsidiary of Rush Street Interactive, was found qualified for a sports wagering operator license.

Bingo World is an electronic instant bingo venue and is among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law to conduct retail sports wagering operations, pending a review of their qualifications to receive licenses. Bingo World’s application will now be forwarded to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which is responsible for awarding sports wagering facility licenses.

Maryland Lottery & Gaming staff will be working with Bingo World and its operator partner, contractors and employees on their licensing procedures in preparation for the launch of sports wagering operations. An opening date has not been determined.

Bingo World is Maryland’s ninth sports wagering facility to be found qualified. Sports wagering operations launched during December at five casinos (Live! Casino, in Hanover; MGM National Harbor; Horseshoe Casino; Hollywood Casino; Ocean Downs Casino), plus three off-track betting venues to be qualified (Riverboat on the Potomac; Long Shot’s and Greenmount Station). All three are completing facility upgrades or operational requirements in preparation for their launch dates, which have not been determined.