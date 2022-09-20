The Maryland Black Bears opened the team’s fifth season with a two-game sweep of the New Jersey Titans that included a sold-out house on Friday night at Odenton’s Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

On Friday night, the Black Bears scored a 4-2 victory; that success was followed by a 3-1 win on Saturday night, marking the franchise’s first sweep of an opening weekend series. It was witnessed by approximately 750 fans during the two games.

The other big news with the team was the recent benefit hockey game that pitted the Anne Arundel County Police against the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for the benefit of Anne Arundel County Police Officer Matthew Skube, who lost his 17-year-old son, Matthew, last December to Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma. The event attracted a huge crowd to Piney Orchard Ice Arena and was heavily attended by first responders, as well as other members of the community.

The event raised more than $11,200. Donations can be made to https://aspire.hopkinsmedicine.org/project/32479/donate.

Next, the Black Bears will head to the North American Hockey League showcase in Blaine, Minn., for a four-game set against out-of-division teams set for Sept. 14-17.

The club’s next home games are set for Friday, Oct. 14-Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks.