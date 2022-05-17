Blossoms of Hope (BOH) presents a check for $10,000 to Zaching Against Cancer Foundation (ZACF). Shown, from left, are: Pete Mangione, BOH board and Turf Valley Resort General Manager; Vera Simmons, Blossoms of Hope Sr. Director of Community Outreach and Events; Joe Barbera, BOH board chair and owner of AIDA Bistro and Wine Bar; Felicia Fleming, ZACF Executive Director; Julia McCarthy, ZACF Development and Marketing Coordinator; John Lederer, ZACF President; and Susie Davis, BOH board.

Blossoms of Hope (BOH) presented a check for $10,000 to Zaching Against Cancer Foundation (ZACF) at Centennial Park on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in support of its cancer-related programs.

The two organizations partnered last December to bring Santa and his elves to the homes of children in Howard, Carroll and other local counties through BOH’s The Santa Project where an additional $4,385 was given to ZACF.

“Zaching Against Cancer meets Blossoms of Hope’s giving criteria perfectly,” said Joe Barbera, Board Chair of Blossoms of Hope. “Since our beginning more than 17 years ago, we have been proud to support organizations that focus on cancer and helping cancer patients. Each year we donate funds to the local nonprofit community and giving needed money to Zaching Against Cancer is both a delight and very fulfilling.”

“We appreciate the $10,000 donation from Blossoms of Hope,” said Felicia Fleming, Executive Director of Zaching Against Cancer. “As a nonprofit, we are always in need of additional funds to meet our goal of serving cancer patients and their caregivers and finding ways to support our research, scholarship, and patient programs.”

During this fiscal year, Blossoms of Hope has also donated $35,000 to the Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center and an additional $14,500 to other nonprofit organizations including Gilchrist Hospice, Respite Retreats, Bryanna’s Love, Ohana of Howard County Maryland, The Arc of Howard County, Camp Attaway, and First Generation College Bound.