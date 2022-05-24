The City of Laurel’s Department of Public Works crews are conducting a roadway safety audit on Bowie Road, which connects Route 1 to Route 197. The audit will examine roadway safety and traffic signal effectiveness to mitigate hazards for all road users, including pedestrians.

The safety audit was made possible by a $30,000 grant from the National Capital Regional Transportation Planning Board.

Motorists are being asked to be mindful that there will be crews walking the area, taking photos, and measurements as part of the audit. In addition, people who travel on Bowie Road are being given notice that a portion of it will be closed soon to repair some concrete from a recent Prince Georges County road project.