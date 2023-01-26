Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has resigned from the organization.

Boyd and the CA board of directors announced late Thursday afternoon that the board had accepted her resignation, effective immediately.

Dannika Rynes, senior media relations and communications manager for the Columbia Association, said there would be no further comment.

In an October Columbia Association board meeting, Boyd asked the board if she should be concerned about her job security. The board did not officially comment until January 6, when it said it had given Boyd a plan to improve its relationship and communications with her. Boyd responded that the plan would make her inffective at her job, and said she would ask to be transitioned out of the organization.

Boyd became CEO of CA in May 2021, after a nationwide recruitment effort that took place over several months.

The next Columbia Association board of directors meeting is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the CA board room, 6310 Hillside Ct., Columbia. The deadline to register to speak out at the meeting was 5 p.m. Jan. 25.