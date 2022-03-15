BPW approves purchase of electric buses for BWI Marshall

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract to purchase eight new battery-electric, zero-emission buses to serve travelers at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The buses will provide shuttle service between the airport terminal and airport parking facilities.

The Board of Public Works, with Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford sitting in as chair for Gov. Larry Hogan, and including Treasurer Dereck Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot, approved a $6.86 million contract to purchase the eight 40-foot battery-electric buses.

Designed and manufactured by New Flyer of America, the zero-emission buses will feature 24 seats with luggage racks to comfortably accommodate airport passengers. The shuttles have no combustion engines, so passengers will experience a smooth, quiet ride between the airport terminal and parking facilities.

The bus batteries are designed to exceed 200 miles per charge. Additional customer service features include USB charging ports. The buses are expected to be delivered to BWI Marshall in about a year.