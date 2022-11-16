Bray & Scarff has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 12,000 square feet at 8610 Cherry Lane, a move which expands its presence within Prince George’s County’s Laurel Business Center to 84,000 square feet of space. The company, which employs a staff of 210, sells home appliances, and provides kitchen design and remodeling services to residential customers throughout the Baltimore-Washington region.

“Companies in virtually all industries have been challenged by continuing supply chain issues created by the pandemic and we are no different,” said Justin Dodson, vice president with Bray & Scarff, which operates 14 retail outlets and one outlet center. “Our business continues to perform extremely well and we were in need of additional warehouse space to store inventory such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washer and dryers, and cooktops. Laurel Business Center provides us with the ideal location to access our retail stores and customers throughout a wide radius, given its placement just off Route 198 and near other major highways. We are central to several major metropolitan areas from this spot.”

