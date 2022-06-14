The BWI Business Partnership recently held its Annual Meeting & Awards Ceremony at The Westin BWI.
At the event, the Partnership welcomed new Board Members Charles Washington, BGE; and Wes Mitchell, WSP USA. Returning board director for another three-year term is Sen. Pam Beidle. Also returning are officers Karen Cook, AACC, chair; Sam Minnitte, PrimeAE, immediate past chair; Bonnie Hinkle, COPT, vice chair; David Richardson, Southwest Airlines, secretary; Steve Palmer, Tech USA Advisory Board, treasurer; and Steve Carroll, general counsel.
In appreciation for their years of service on the board, the following departing and retired board members were recognized: Vince Bagli, Merritt Properties; Sean Doordan, St.John Properties; Amy Polefrone, HR Strategy Group; Gail Sanders and Rick Williamson.
Amongst honored guests were: Senator Pam Beidle, Congressman John Sarbanes and Delegate Mike Rogers.
Partnership Executive Director Gina Stewart presented the following awards:
Member of the Year Award (small company)
Stephanie Gary. KG Truck & Auto
Member of the Year Award (large company)
Luis Gutierrez, James Ward and Diane Turner, Dream Management
Rising Star of the Year Award
Andy Morsberger, Minuteman Press/Crofton, Canton and Federal Hill
Ambassador of the Year Award
Bonnie Hinkle, COPT
Volunteer of the Year Award
Stephanie Caronna, St. John Properties
Young Professional of the Year Award
Zachary Cochran, Cochran Coaching