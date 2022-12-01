The art program at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, which offers several exhibition spaces that feature cultural and artistic assets of Maryland, has been officially dedicated to Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan. Hogan serves as the chair of BWI Marshall’s art committee that coordinates art displays throughout the airport.

The First Lady is an accomplished artist and adjunct professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Her artwork, created on traditional Hanji paper with Sumi ink with mixed media, has been featured in exhibitions and museums throughout the country and worldwide. She has judged numerous art exhibitions and supports museums and local art councils across the state.

