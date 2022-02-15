BWI Marshall earns Voice of the Customer recognition

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has been honored with a Voice of the Customer recognition from Airports Council International (ACI). The acknowledgement honors international airports that prioritized customer service and remained committed to ensuring that passengers’ voices were heard throughout 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 ACI Voice of the Customer recognition acknowledges airports that made significant efforts in gathering and analyzing passenger feedback through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. The ASQ program is the industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction, evaluating customer experiences across more than 30 key performance indicators.

BWI Marshall was among 227 airports worldwide to earn the 2021 ACI Voice of the Customer honor.