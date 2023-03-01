Submitted graphic

With air traffic poised to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will receive $38 million on the Federal Aviation Administration’s nearly $1 billion award to 99 airports across the country from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The infusion will fund a portion of BWI Marshall’s Concourse A and B expansion project to include baggage system improvements, direct airside connection between the two concourses, expanded apron level operations space, larger hold rooms, new concession space and modern restrooms.

The funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel and invests in key areas to help get travelers in and out of airports more quickly, and improve the passenger experience by investing in new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and improved ground transportation. Other projects increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the law. It provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants.

